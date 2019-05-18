Guy Sebastian and Iggy Azalea just made it very clear that they don't like each other. At all.

In the most unexpected celebrity news of the year, Aussie celebrities Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian are feuding.

And this isn’t a sly-dig, cryptic-clue kind of feud. No. These two have made it abundantly clear that they really don’t like each other.

Let’s start from the beginning.

In 2016, Guy Sebastian and Iggy Azalea were co-hosts on X-Factor Australia. At the time, there was obvious tension between the two. And now they’re making no secret of the fact that they still hold a strong dislike for each other.

“I never liked Iggy,” Guy Sebastian, 37, told the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday morning.

“She was awful to me!” he continued, referring to their time on the reality TV show. “Like I had stuff on with my kids, she made us all wait for like three hours or something and then rocks up and has attitude. Like if I’m making everyone wait, which happens ‘cause you know, I’m not the best with time, but at least charm it on a bit.

“Go, ‘Oh I’m so sorry I’m late’. Make up something. And just charm them a little.”

But Iggy, Guy shared, wasn’t into apologising.

“Iggy would walk in and she’d go, ‘My time’s my time. Whatever. Get over it’.”