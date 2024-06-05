Why everyone’s talking about Jerry Seinfeld’s bizarre new interview.

Jerry Seinfeld is at it again. This time he's sounding off about masculinity and gender roles.

The comedian, who is best known for the wildly successful '90s sitcom, Seinfeld, appeared on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast on Tuesday to talk about his latest project, Unfrosted, a film set in the '60s.

When asked whether he feels nostalgic for his childhood, the 70-year-old admitted that he does.

"There’s another element there that I think is the key element, and that is an agreed-upon hierarchy, which I think is absolutely vaporised in today’s moment," he said. "And I think that is why people lean on the horn and drive in the crazy way that they drive because we have no sense of hierarchy. And as humans, we don’t really feel comfortable like that."

"I really thought, when I was in that era, again, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there. That’s a real man. I want to be like that some day," he continued.

Seinfeld, who is no stranger to controversy, doubled down on his comments by saying he misses "dominant masculinity".