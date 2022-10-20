In 1998, Jerry Seinfeld asked out his now wife. She'd just returned from her honeymoon.

When Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Sklar started dating in 1998, the gossip mags were all over it.
“Master of whose domain?” asked People cheekily.
It’s no wonder the new couple was such big news. Jessica had been married for less than two months when Jerry first asked her out, and her husband, Eric Nederlander, didn’t hesitate to savage her publicly.
“I was manipulated, misled, and completely caught off guard by Jessica’s infidelity,” Nederlander told the New York Post. “Jerry and Jessica have no respect for decent values. They deserve each other. I’m going on with my life.”
