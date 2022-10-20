In 1998, Jerry Seinfeld asked out his now wife. She'd just returned from her honeymoon.

Even Jessica’s former mother-in-law, Caren Nederlander, got stuck into her.

“Jessica, like Monica Lewinsky, became starstruck,” she told TV Guide.

But the true story of Jerry and Jessica’s relationship is a little more complicated. Back when Jessica got married for the first time, she was 26 years old and working as a publicist for Tommy Hilfiger. Nederlander was a Broadway producer, from a wealthy family who owned a string of theatres (and was part of the New York Yankees baseball team).

It was a huge, lavish wedding, with a Broadway theme, and the newlyweds honeymooned in Italy.

But Jessica told Vogue in 2004 that she’d decided to end her five-year relationship with Nederlander even before the wedding. She said they’d been to counselling, which had “clearly highlighted” the differences between them.

“But I still clung to the unrealistic hope that things would improve,” she added. “My denial led to a wedding that should have never taken place. Immediately after I returned from our honeymoon, I knew we had made a terrible mistake.”

Jessica told The New York Times in 2007 that she started moving her things from Nederlander’s apartment into her grandmother’s place just two days after she got back from her honeymoon. That was July 1998. In early August, she met Jerry – whose incredibly successful sitcom Seinfeld had just come to an end – at a Reebok gym, while she was filling up her water bottle.

“He attempted to make me laugh, and I was really not interested in being entertained at that moment,” she said.

But when she walked away, Jerry followed her. He tried to make her laugh again, and this time it worked.