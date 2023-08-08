From Golden Boy to cringe: How the Jeremy Allen White story changed in a matter of weeks.

Noooooooo, chef!

The internet has been obsessed with Jeremy Allen White ever since The Bear first premiered in 2022. After rising to fame as Philip 'Lip' Gallagher in Shameless, his award-winning role as the hot, tortured chef Carmy Berzatto launched a thousand think pieces, memes and thirsty 'yes chef' social posts.

White was hot. Metaphorically, in Hollywood terms - he led one of the year's best new shows and was deemed the Next Big Thing. As a movie star in waiting, he signed on as Zac Efron's brother in the highly-publicised wrestling biopic The Iron Claw. But he was also hot in, well, less metaphorical terms. Through Carmy, White became the internet's man of the moment.

Everyone knew he was married with children, but White also maintained an air of mystery - which only added to the appeal.

But then, in early August 2023, he and model Ashley Moore passionately kissed on the streets of Los Angeles, in full view of waiting paparazzi, and well, the illusion was shattered.

It comes amid his separation from wife Addison Timlin, who he married in 2019 and shares daughters Ezer, four, Dolores, two, with. Timlin filed for divorce in May, which came as a surprise to many as it was just four months after his Golden Globes acceptance speech included a gushing tribute to her.

"I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said while accepting the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award.

Soon after, Timlin described herself as a "single mum" in a Mother's Day Instagram post. According to sources, White was 'blindsided' by the caption, which she later changed to say "co-parent" instead.

But by June, the potential mess in his personal life was forgotten as White rode another huge career wave. The Bear's second season was released to critical acclaim yet again, and White was nominated for a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy.