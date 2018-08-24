After news broke of Jennifer Hawkins leaving Myer, there were rumours of a feud between her and newcomer, Elyse Knowles… Because, it seems, we live in a world that would rather see women pitted against each other.

Two weeks ago Fairfax Media reported Hawkins, 34, chose to leave the department store due to salary negotiation breakdowns, but then was “infuriated” by Knowles’ ambassadorship. The publisher claimed Knowles signed onto the brand for $150,000 – an eighth of Hawkins’ $1.3 million annual fee.

However, with neither party commenting or denying ‘the feud’, speculation continued to swirl.

Now, speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the former Miss Universe explained her apparent ‘silence’.

“I was overseas [when the story about her leaving broke], I never knew about that speculation … and that’s fine, that happens,” she said, referring to her Maldives trip.

“People know what I am like and I would never do that intentionally, make drama with someone coming in. If anything, I would boost them up, particularly a young woman … but that’s probably boring for the papers, so I get it. I get it.”