A huge outdoor kitchen and a private beach: Inside Jennifer Hawkins' multi-million dollar home.

Their epic waterfront home in Sydney's Northern Beaches went on the market in November 2019. And now, Aussie supermodel Jennifer Hawkins and her husband Jake Wall have reportedly sold the property for a whopping $20 million.

The couple, who recently welcomed their first child, daughter Frankie Violet, have decided to move up to the New South Wales Central Coast to be closer to family.

“We really made some amazing memories here but I’m looking forward to designing a house with Jake with a similar aesthetic closer to family," Hawkins, who is a low-key property mogul, shared with Title Deeds.

“I’ve always dreamed of living on an acreage by the ocean and now that we’ve just had our daughter Frankie we’d like to live closer to family while she’s young but still close to our work in the city, so we have our eye on Avoca, MacMasters [beach] and Wamberal.”

The pair's now iconic four-storey house, known as Casa Paloma, was built by Jake's building company J Wall over three years.

It features an indoor lift, private cinema, walk-in wardrobe (of course) and our favourite feature, a fully stocked home bar - which we've seen in regular glimpses on Jennifer's Instagram.

Oh, and it has direct access to a private beach complete with panoramic harbour views.

Here are all the photos, if you're curious. We'll be keeping a close eye on Jen's socials for what the enterprising family build next.

The Entrance.