For years people said Jennifer Aniston was "too selfish" to have kids. She was trying to get pregnant.

For years, Jennifer Aniston has been plagued by pregnancy rumours.
"Pregnant and alone." "Finally, a baby." "Miracle baby at 48," the headlines read.
Now, the 53-year-old has shared during "all the years and years and years of speculation," she was going through IVF.
Speaking about her fertility struggles for the first time in a new interview for Allure, the Friends star shared she was "trying to get pregnant" several years ago.
"It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," she told the publication.
"I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."
