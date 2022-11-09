For years people said Jennifer Aniston was "too selfish" to have kids. She was trying to get pregnant.

Aniston went on to address the years of tabloid speculation including the "narrative that I was just selfish" and focused more on her career rather than having kids.

"God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

Despite her fertility struggles, The Morning Show actor shared that she has zero regrets and now "actually feels a little relief."

"There is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.'I don’t have to think about that anymore," she explained.

"I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF," she said. "I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself."

Now, Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, says "I don’t have anything to hide."

"The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation."

Last year, she shared how "hurtful" the rumours were over the years, in a profile for The Hollywood Reporter.

"I used to take it all very personally - the pregnancy rumours and the whole, 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption. It’s like, 'You have no clue what’s going on with me personally, medically, why I can’t... can I have kids?'" she told the publication at the time.