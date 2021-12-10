'Am I going to be the miracle mother?' At 52, Jennifer Aniston is still facing the same question.

When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in the late 90s, they quickly cemented themselves as Hollywood's first modern power couple.

It was the stuff of tabloid dreams. While Pitt was moving into certified leading-man status, Aniston was the biggest star in the biggest sitcom of all time, commanding a paycheck of $US1 million for each episode of Friends.

But within just five years, it all came crashing down.

It all began in 2004, when Pitt signed on to make Mr and Mrs Smith alongside Angelina Jolie.

As filming for the movie began, rumours of an affair between the co-stars started. Shortly afterwards, Pitt and Aniston separated.

Within just a couple of months, Pitt and Jolie became an official couple, posing together in an intimate W magazine shoot titled "Domestic Bliss".

Much like the rest of the world, Aniston was, understandably, "shocked".

"The world was shocked, and I was shocked," she told Vanity Fair.

"I'd be a robot if I said I didn't feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment."

It was around this time that a particular narrative began to take shape in the tabloids as Jolie and Aniston were plastered on magazine covers worldwide.

While Jolie was painted as the "bad girl" and a "home wrecker", Aniston was portrayed as "poor Jen". The innocent woman scorned.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in 2004. Image: Getty.