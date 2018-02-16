Despite just announcing her separation, Jennifer Aniston isn't remotely unlucky in love.

Hear that? That’s the sound of thousands of tongues clucking over the news of Jennifer Aniston’s breakup.

“I mean, first there was Brad Pitt, now this.”

“Poor Jen.’

“She’s just so unlucky in love, isn’t she?”

Well, not entirely.

Yes, her two-and-a-half-year marriage to fellow Hollywood actor Justin Theroux has sadly come undone – the pair told Associated Press on Friday that they made the mutual decision to separate at the end of 2017.

But Aniston’s life is not suddenly completely devoid of love.

She is surrounded by a tribe. One that she has (often) said brings her more fulfilment and joy than any romantic relationship.

Her friends.

These “goddesses” were there back in 2005 when she split from husband of five years Brad Pitt. And again after her relationships with Vince Vaughn and John Mayer came to an end.

And it seems the past few weeks – which included her 49th birthday – have been no different.