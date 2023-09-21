In 2021, Jelena Dokic's partner of 19 years dumped her on FaceTime. It triggered a terrifying spiral.

The following is an excerpt from Jelena Dokic's latest book, Fearless: Finding the power to thrive.

Tin and me.

Tin Bikic is the kindest person I know. He has a heart of gold. He was there for me through years no one else was, my one constant. He is a calm, centred, funny human being.

I called him my rock, and for good reason.

He was supposed to be my forever person, but at the end of 2021 I found myself in a situation I never thought I'd be in – dealing with our relationship breakdown after nineteen years together.

This break-up led me into one of the hardest times of my life. It still hurts my heart now – I think it always will. I thought long and hard about writing this chapter because our separation was, and still can be, incredibly difficult for me to talk about. But I believe my experience is worthwhile sharing because so many of us go through heartbreak in one way or another. I guess it is part of being human – losing people we love. And I think talking about that, and being able to share our pain with others, is one way to deal with these kinds of losses.

Anyone who has been through a separation, divorce or break-up with their partner knows the horrible mix of feelings. For some they include a sense of failure, of rejection; we can feel lonely, inadequate, angry. And when you have abandonment issues already, like I do, the breaking up of a really significant and long relationship can literally floor you. Almost destroy you. The split with Tin nearly destroyed me.