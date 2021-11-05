'We need to talk about the mental load of separation.'

Almost eight years ago, I walked down the aisle to the view of my eagerly awaiting future husband.

My eyes began to well up as I saw the joy in his face. I had our first child in my belly. It was meant to be the start of my happily forever after.

Three kids later, a sea change, living our dream beach life, and what felt like a lifetime of memories, I never dreamt that I would be now six months post-separation.

It has only been six months, but it has felt like forever. You ever watched your life move forward while the rest of you felt stuck in the ground? That is what separation felt like for me.

My life was firmly rooted in the ground and then pulled out like a shrieking Mandrake from Harry Potter.

Of course, I knew it was coming. It wasn't a surprise that it was. Our marriage had changed, and I tried hanging on until the very end. But it wasn't enough.

As soon as those final words were spoken, my heart was broken. But suddenly, the reality of separation set in, which was much more intense than I ever expected.

Being separated was more than just a relationship ending. I realised I didn't know who I was anymore. My identity had been lost in my marriage. I didn't have much of an income at the time. I felt powerless.