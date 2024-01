Document linking famous associates of sex offender Jeffery Epstein revealed.

A woman who has said she was victimised by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents unsealed.

The incident, which has been previously reported and Andrew has denied, was among the details revealed on Wednesday in a trove of previously redacted documents.

The document identified a number of high-profile associates, including former US president Bill Clinton, late musician Michael Jackson and magician David Copperfield.

The names were initially listed as J Doe, but many of the personalities had been publicly identified as friends of Epstein before the document was unsealed.

In a deposition given by Johanna Sjoberg, who Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, said in court documents that Epstein “said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

In 2019, a spokesperson for Clinton denied all accusations made against him regarding his involvement with Epstein, writing on X that, "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York."

Epstein socialised with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He took his own life in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Dozens of women have accused Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida and New Mexico.