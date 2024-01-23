Why is everyone suddenly talking about 'jawline slimming'?

Practically everyone who has a face is talking about 'snatched jawlines' — it's a phrase that's popping up everywhere on social media.

Just search the hashtag #snatchedjawline or #jawlineslimming on TikTok and you'll find it literally has hundreds of millions of views, where people are promoting everything from exercises to treatments and products for those in search of nabbing a tight, sharp jawline.

For example, there's that viral trend called 'mewing' (the practice of lifting your tongue to the roof of your mouth so your face looks more defined). There's chin lift masks that promise to smooth and lift your jawline. There's micro-current devices that claim to 'lift' and 'sculpt' your muscles. There's even face yoga techniques, jade rollers and Gua Sha tools, 'special' chewing gum, exercise balls — you name it.

Watch: Speaking of cosmetic trends, we asked Dr. Naomi McCullum, a cosmetic physician who runs a luxury clinic called The Manse, everything she'd do to our face.



Video via Mamamia

The market is positively bursting with all sorts of gimmicky tools, products and techniques (of course, most of which don't work) for your jaw. It's just another area of beauty that has absolutely exploded.

Now, cosmetic experts are reporting a surge in patients requesting a non-surgical injectables treatment called masseter injections — anti-wrinkle injections into the jaw — in search of slimmer, more defined jawlines.