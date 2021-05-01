Do those jade rollers and gua sha tools actually do anything? We asked a dermatologist.

We've all seen 'em slinking around. Looking all cute and aesthetic on Instagram, hanging out in a pastel coloured beauty fridges. But do those crystal facial tools actually do anything?

Y'see it's been a while since they popped on the mainstream beauty scene, but the buzz around gua sha tools and jade rollers hasn't really gone away. It's still very much A Thing.

And it's not only cause they're super pretty and look good on your feed. Gosh, don't be so shallow, you guys! The fact is that they're touted as something that can fix just about any skin concern - from puffiness to dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

There are a whole HEAP of benefits floating around.

So, what's the deal? Are they actually worth spending money on? Do we really need them?

Well, dear friends. You've come to the right place.

We're going to delve into what jade rollers and gua sha tools are, and what science has to say (see: dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology) about whether they work.

What are crystal massaging tools?

Before we dive right in, it's probably worth giving you a bit of a rundown on what crystal facial massaging tools are, hey?

Well, basically a jade roller is a small handheld facial roller (kinda looks like a mini paint roller) made from - you guessed it - jade. You’ll also see ones made from crystals like rose quartz and amethyst. (Good to know: not all of them are made from authentic crystals).

As well as hand-held rollers, crystal massaging tools also come in the shape of flat stones (called gua sha tools).

