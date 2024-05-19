In 2006, Simmone Jade Mackinnon was at the height of her McLeod's Daughters fame. Then she lost everything.

In the early 2000s, Simmone Jade Mackinnon was at the height of fame.

She was riding high off of the success of Baywatch: Hawaii, which aired from 1999 until 2001. The Australian-born actor then returned to Aussie soil for arguably her biggest role yet: 'Stevie Hall' in the popular drama McLeod's Daughters. It aired from 2003 to 2009.

For a large chunk of her time on TV, Mackinnon was also dating Hollywood movie star (to be) Jason Momoa.

Speaking of celebrities before they were famous, here are a bunch of celebs in ads before they made it big. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The pair, who met on the set of Baywatch, began dating in 1999 and then got engaged in 2004. But by 2006, their relationship was over because, at that point, he'd met his childhood crush Lisa Bonet and they'd started dating.

18 years on from their breakup, Mackinnon has happily moved on. But in a new interview, she says that since drifting away from the spotlight, she's dealt with "really, really intense" financial pressure.

She confessed on Nine's reality competition show The Summit that she has dealt with "severe anxiety" that led to "massive hair loss".

The actor, along with 13 others, is tasked with racing to the top of a mountain with $70,000 in their backpack for a $1 million prize.