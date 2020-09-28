For two seasons, fans watched Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's characters fall in love on Game of Thrones.

Behind-the-scenes the 33-year-old actors were also slowly developing feelings for eachother.

And now, in some very exciting news, the couple are now expecting their first child together.

Leslie announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a black-and-white photo of her smiling with her baby bump from a Make magazine photo shoot.

As the couple prepare to be parents for the first time, here's a look back at their relationship.

Meeting on Game of Thrones.

The couple met on set while filming season two of Game of Thrones back in 2011. Leslie played Ygritte who falls in love with Harington’s character Jon Snow.

Five years later in an interview with Vogue Italia, Harington recalled the moment he fell in love with Leslie while filming the show in Iceland.

"The country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he told the publication.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."