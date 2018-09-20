Jamie Oliver just admitted to spying on his teen children... this is how he does it.

As if managing a global restaurant chain and cookbook and food franchise wasn’t difficult enough, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is also a father of five.

Two of his daughters are also teenagers… we know.

And although he’s quite restrictive when it comes to social media – and says he doesn’t allow his teenagers to take selfies, he’s just admitted to spying on his children’s whereabouts with a little bit of help from technology.

Speaking to The Sun, the father-of-five shared the go-to app he turns to for some peace of mind.

“The older girls, Jools and I are all on an app called Life360, which means we can see exactly where everybody is and the route they’ve gone,” he said.

“So if one of the girls says, ‘I’m going to Camden Town’ and I can see they’ve gone to Reading, then was have a problem.

“They can check on me, too, and see how fast I’m driving. It’s brilliant.”

The app Life360 – which is called Find My Family, Friends, Phone on the Australian App Store – uses GPS technology to track the real-time locations of your family and friends and can even send you notifications when they arrive at selected locations or leave a set ‘geofence’ zone. There’s also inbuilt crash detection and driving monitoring software which details how fast someone is driving, whether they’re texting while driving or if they are driving irresponsibly.