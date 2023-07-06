'His security then backhanded me in the face.' Why everyone is talking about Britney Spears.

Britney Spears has released a statement documenting a 'traumatic experience' which reportedly saw her smacked in the face by a member of a US basketball player's security detail in Las Vegas.
A security guard for San Antonio Spurs' player Victor Wembanyama allegedly assaulted Spears at Catch restaurant inside the Aria Resort & Casino, according to TMZ.
Spears filed a police report with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Wednesday over the alleged incident.
In a lengthy statement explaining her side of the story, Spears said "traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them".
She said she recognised Wembanyama, a 19-year-old player from France, in her hotel lobby and then again at Catch, and approached him to congratulate him on his success.
Top Comments