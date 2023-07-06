'His security then backhanded me in the face.' Why everyone is talking about Britney Spears.

In his statement, Wembanyama said he was 'grabbed from behind', but Spears said she just tapped him on the shoulder, as it was very loud.

"His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd," she wrote.

"Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face."

Spears said she was "swarmed" by fans all the time.

"In fact, that night, I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

Spears said she was embarrassed by the incident and hoped to receive an apology from Wembanyama and his security.

"I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect," she said, adding that it was demoralising to watch Wembanyama "smile and laugh" about the situation.

"I am 5'3 and he's 7'4..." she said.

Speaking to media, Wembanyama said he was unaware that the person who had approached him was Spears until hours later.

"I couldn't stop. That person was calling me, 'Sir, sir,' and that person grabbed me from behind," he explained.

"I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.

"I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner."