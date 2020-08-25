Everything we know about the shooting that's reignited the Black Lives Matter protests.

On Sunday afternoon, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police in the US state of Wisconsin while his three young sons watched on from the family car.

The Kenosha Police Department had been called to a “domestic incident” in the city of Kenosha at around 5pm, with witnesses telling The Kenosha News Blake, an unarmed black man, had been trying to break up a dispute between two women.

Video footage circulating online shows at least one officer shooting at him as he walked away from them towards his vehicle.

The 29-year-old is alive, but in a serious condition in hospital, with the shooting reigniting Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

The Blake family lawyer gives an update on Jacob's condition.



Video via CNN, https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1298047114342105088?s=20

Mamamia has watched the video circulating online of the shooting, but has chosen not to include it in this article.

The graphic footage shows Blake falling to the ground outside his car window after being shot at point blank range.

You see him walk calmly around the car, while two officers follow him. He is showing no signs of threatening behaviour and doesn't have a weapon of any kind in his hands.

As he opens the car door, and officer grabs him by the shirt and seven shots ring out.