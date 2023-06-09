Jackie O and the exact moment women come out of hibernation.

Jackie O is looking incredible.
If, by incredible, we mean slim and young. And let's be honest, that's exactly what we mean.
And if you pay even fleeting attention to mainstream media, you already know this, because suddenly, she's everywhere.
The radio host is on the cover of weekend magazines, and being interviewed on Sunrise, and appearing in adverts for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) and she's at fashion week and she's at opening nights and she's front and centre on KISS FM's socials where she — as one of the highest-rated, most-listened-to voices in the country — shares top billing with her co-host Kyle Sandilands.
There is nothing second-fiddle about Jackie O's current era.