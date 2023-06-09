Jackie O and the exact moment women come out of hibernation.

But there is also a big, fat, uncomfortable truth. Because Jackie O doesn't have much in common with many "ordinary" 48-year-old women, who are not multi-millionaires with multiple homes and the kind of job that regularly lands them in gossip columns. But she is not the only 40-something, recently-single woman to have gone into hibernation because she didn't like the way she looked, and the way she felt about the way she looked.

For the rest of us, it might mean refusing to jump into "girls' night" group photos. Insisting on two rounds of approvals before your sister can post that picture of you at Christmas. Not going to a party because you can't even begin to think about what to wear that you won't hate yourself in.

Avoiding catching up with friends or colleagues or family who haven't seen you for a while because you can't stand to see yourself reflected in their eyes. Resisting the dating apps until you feel vaguely worthy of a swipe.

It's not great. It's not right. But it's real.

If young women are more consumed with body image anxieties than ever (78 per cent of girls report dissatisfaction with how their bodies look by the time they're 17), older women are literally disappearing from their lives because they don't feel like they deserve Main Character billing any more. That dissatisfaction number only dips to 73 per cent for women in their 40s, and, depressingly, sits at 60 per cent for women in their 60s and beyond.