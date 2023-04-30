Everything Kyle and Jackie O have said about Kyle and Tegan Kynaston's wedding.

Kyle Sandilands has been married a matter of hours, but he's already back on the Sydney airwaves, because of course he is.

Sandilands and co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson were both live for their Monday morning Kyle and Jackie O Show, where they gave a few details of what went on at the elaborate Sydney ceremony on April 29.

Read more: A famous guest list and lots of glitz: Inside Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston's wedding.

Here's everything they've dished so far.

Sandilands' $150,000 flowers were... great.

You'd hope so, wouldn't you? According to Henderson, the exorbitant amount spent on flowers showed.

"I know you spent a lot of money on the flowers but boy it showed. I felt like it was Great Gatsby. It was so romantic and beautiful," she said.

For that price, honestly, I'd want 12 more compliments specifically about them.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had 'the best time'.

Many a tweet was sent about Albo's decision to attend the wedding. On KIIS FM, Sandilands said he was listening to ABC Radio before the big day and heard "a couple of grumpy old blokes" discussing if Albanese would turn up.

"'You watch, my prediction, in and out - last in, first out, he'll be there 20 minutes tops'," he recalled them saying.

"Well, Albo spent about six and a half hours there."

They both said the leader had a great time and laughed at the wedding speeches.

They also spoke highly of Albanese's partner, Jodie Haydon.

"The first girlfriend, what a woman. She is cool. They sat next to my mum and mym was like 'they're just normal people!' and I was like 'yeah, they're human beings'."