Over the weekend, New Zealand voted in favour of empathetic leadership.

Only three hours after the polls closed on Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had secured a landslide victory in New Zealand's federal election.

By the media and spectators alike, this election was seen as a referendum on - most particularly - Ardern’s personal leadership since 2017, when she stepped into the role of Prime Minister.

The result of the so-called referendum? Overwhelmingly in her favour.

Listen to Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss all things Jacinda on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues after podcast.

As Ardern pointed out in her acceptance speech, the 40-year-old received a significant number of votes from people "who may not have supported Labour before" and thanked New Zealanders for showing "the Labour Party its greatest support in at least 50 years".

"We will be a party who governs for every New Zealander," she promised.

Ardern went on to say she hopes to lead a united country, in a divided world.

"We are living in an increasingly polarised world, a place where more and more people have lost the ability to see one another's point of view. I hope that this election, New Zealand has shown that this is not who we are. That as a nation, we can listen and we can debate."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers her victory speech after being re-elected in a historic landslide win on October 17, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: Getty. During Ardern’s three-year term, she has led New Zealand through immeasurable grief after their worst mass shooting, a deadly volcanic eruption, and the ongoing global pandemic.