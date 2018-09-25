Jacinda Ardern took her baby to the UN, like it's no big deal.

It’s been a year since New Zealand held the elections that swept Jacinda Ardern into top office. At 37, she was the country’s youngest Prime Minister in 150 years, the youngest female leader anywhere in the world and with the arrival of her daughter in June, she became only the second world leader to give birth while in office.

And this week, another milestone.

The Labour Party leader took her three-month-old baby, Neve Te Aroha, to the United Nations; the first female world leader to bring an infant to a meeting of the General Assembly.

Baby Neve watched on from the lap of her father, fishing show host Clarke Gayford, as Prime Minister Ardern delivered a speech at the Nelson Mandela peace summit.

She then had kisses with her mum when the leader returned to her seat.

Gayford later tweeted a photograph of Neve's United Nations ID, which came complete with a photo and the very official title of "First Baby".

He also shared details of a rather awkward nappy change incident.

"I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside [the] UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change," he wrote. "Great yarn for her 21st."