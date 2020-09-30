'It's been 1245 days, 1012 injections and five IVF cycles. People keep saying the wrong thing.'

The doctor told us that after detecting a heartbeat at six weeks the likelihood of a successful ongoing pregnancy was around 80 per cent. It would be unlucky to be in that 20 per cent, I thought.

We blissfully floated through the next couple of weeks, imagining our life with a baby and picking out names. I had no morning sickness and everyone told me I was one of the lucky ones.

At nine weeks we went in for a dating scan, only to hear the words that no one wants to hear:

“I'm so sorry, there's no heartbeat.”

I looked up at Amanda who had tears streaming down her face and all I could say was, "I’m sorry, I’m sorry”. I was numb. We were devastated. What the hell was a missed miscarriage?

My GP was great and ran us through our options - wait for the miscarriage to happen naturally (which could be a matter of days or weeks), take medication to bring on the miscarriage or have a D&C (dilation and curettage).

I opted to have a D&C because miscarrying at home seemed terrifying and unpredictable.

Our experience with miscarriage and a D&C in a public hospital was pretty awful. There was a lot of waiting in emergency, miscommunications, misplaced test results, being surrounded by heavily pregnant women and newborn babies, waking up in a dark room by myself bleeding and no information provided on what happens next.

The weeks that followed were a flood of well-meaning but actually really damaging statements by family and friends.

"Everything happens for a reason", "It wasn’t really a baby", "Better now than later on,” and "You just need to get over it”.

I didn’t really know anyone who had had a miscarriage and had no idea what to do. I was lost, I felt alone, our relationship suffered and ultimately I was diagnosed with PTSD.

We threw ourselves into IVF and transferred another 13 embryos over the next two years. In that time I had five chemical pregnancies which is when the pregnancy hormone hCG is detected but you have a loss before a heartbeat is detected at six weeks.

On January 20, 2020, we went in for our 14th embryo transfer. It seemed like a sign that exactly six years earlier we had the news of my positive pregnancy test.

Two weeks later, we found out we were expecting again, but this time there was no blissful excitement. That pure joy in seeing a positive pregnancy test has been forever ripped away from us. Instead, we just felt the pure fear and anxiety of anticipating another loss.

We told my parents I was pregnant again, and there were no congratulations. They were terrified for us too.