What is a missed miscarriage? 5 women and a GP share the reality of pregnancy loss.

Content warning: This post contains mentions of miscarriage and pregnancy loss and may be triggering for some readers.
A tiny smear of blood, the feeling that something isn’t quite right, or blissful ignorance.
The feeling of making it to the 12-week ‘safe zone’ to only find that your baby had stopped growing weeks before.
And the shame, fear and cutting disappointment that comes afterwards.
Contrary to the dramatic, stabbing pains or visible bleeding that miscarriage is often portrayed in pop culture, a missed miscarriage is very different.
Mamamia founder, Mia Freedman talks about feeling lost after her miscarriage:
Speaking to Mamamia, GP and Chief Medical Officer at MedicalDirector, Dr Charlotte Middleton says this kind of pregnancy loss can be difficult to diagnose due to the lack of physical symptoms, with an ultrasound the only means as a definitive way of diagnosis.
“The definition of a missed miscarriage is when the baby has stopped growing, or has died, but there’s no actual physical signs of a miscarriage,” she explains.
“They don’t have that typical cramping, pain, or passing of blood, however I have quite a number of women who come to me and go ‘I just have a feeling,’ or say their nausea, or breast tenderness isn’t as bad as it was and this can sometimes be a subtle sign that something isn’t quite right.”
Despite this, the lack of forewarning can sometimes intensify the feelings of grief which come after a diagnosis. Just like with any kind of pregnancy loss, there is no one correct way to deal with the trauma. However, to better understand the relatively common condition – Dr Charlotte estimates that over one in four pregnancies result in miscarriage – we asked five women to share their experience with their own missed miscarriage.
What is it like to have a missed miscarriage?
While women may share similar physical symptoms of a missed miscarriage, how a woman emotionally and psychologically deals with her missed miscarriage will be different. Here, five women share their experience, however please note it could greatly differ to yours or someone else’s.
Top Comments
I had a missed miscarriage at 20 weeks last year, technically a still birth. Everything was fine at the 12 week scan, with no sign of any problem, then at the 20 week scan there was no heart beat. Mia is right that unless you have been through this, you can’t understand the pain and grief for the child that passed, and the experience of carrying a dead baby for weeks without being aware that the baby was dead. I still looked and felt pregnant and had no physical symptoms to indicate that the baby had passed some weeks before the 20 week scan. Nature is so cruel sometimes, and it seems like this pain will always be there, although I expect it will lessen somewhat with time.
What this article forgets to mention is that if you have a miscarriage (missed or otherwise) and you have negative rhesus factor in your blood, you will need to get an anti-d shot - or it could impact your ability to get pregnant again. This is really important as the sooner you get the shot, the better!