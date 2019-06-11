What is a missed miscarriage? 5 women and a GP share the reality of pregnancy loss.

When it came to my recovery, the process was long. I needed support emotionally because I was doing irrational things like trying to buy an ultrasound machine from the US, but finding a good GP who I could trust and would see me whenever I needed was important. I did find that workplaces weren't really understanding, especially when it came to accommodating fathers who also experience the loss.

I never spoke about it to anyone outside of my circle and even then it was hard, but now I'm trying to talk about it. The positive I learnt was that support is out there. You have to ask and sometimes that is the hard part but if you have one medical person you can trust like your GP, they can help link you to further support. I found out more about my body and that helped me moving into my next pregnancies. I now have three children - a four-year-old son and twins.

My story is mine but so similar to other people's. I feel in so many ways that the little person I never got me to meet made be a better person and a better mum. They were so loved, I only wish I could have held that little person in my arms.

"Everything was good up until then," Brooke, 33.

I've had eight miscarriages and four of them were missed. When you fall pregnant, you think that when you get to 12 weeks you are ‘safe’ and that not too much can really go wrong and in some cases you think you can tell the world.

Nothing can describe that feeling when you're getting your 12 week scan and thinking that you might have made it to the “safe” zone, to find out you only made it to eight weeks and had no idea. Everything was good up until then every time. No cramping, no bleeding or anything, just a surprise at the first scan. It’s pretty heartbreaking. But, no matter how many times it’s happened, you’re still hopeful.

"I didn't know how common miscarriages were at that time," Michelle, 42.

I was nine weeks pregnant and having a dating scan, and despite my seven-week ultrasound showing a clear heartbeat, none was detected at this time. When I started to cry the technician coldly told me to stop being so emotional and that I can just get pregnant again. I was told to go home and wait for the miscarriage to actually start at home. It took a couple of days and you could see the embryo pass, I discovered it when I wiped away blood and held it in my hand. It was tiny and I could have mistaken it for a clot (of which there were many) but I could make out the budding limbs and facial features forming.

I became obsessed with becoming pregnant again before what would have been my due date because I didn't think I'd be able to cope with the emotional pain of reaching that without another bub on the way. I did go on to have two healthy boys, but the sadness of the missed miscarriage stays with me. Talking to friends and relatives after it first happened was a huge eye opener - so, so many had had miscarriages, missed or otherwise.

I did end up falling pregnant again before my original due date, but it was not an enjoyable experience. I didn’t trust my body anymore and kept expecting to lose the baby. I started to relax a bit after I got to 20 weeks but the lingering feeling that it could all go wrong did remain. It was 12 years ago so it’s an old wound and I’m glad it gets talked about so much more now.