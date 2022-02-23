"My son walked me down the aisle." Isabelle Silbery on the most intimate moments of her wedding.

One part of the Gogglebox Australia trio with her mum Kerry and nana Emmie, Isabelle Silbery has become a fixture on our screens, with audiences loving her candid nature and quick-witted humour.

And this week, Isabelle married her fiancé Alex Richards in an intimate ceremony in Sorrento, Victoria.

The wedding had many of us captivated from the snippets documented on Instagram, especially Isabelle's two fabulous dresses. But, to get a behind-the-scenes understanding of what the wedding planning was like, the wish for her son to be involved in the big day, and all the other special details, Isabelle was kind to share all with Mamamia.

After a few weeks of chatting on Instagram, Isabelle felt a connection with Alex. They had both just recently been through a breakup and were relaying their experiences first as friends and confidants before a romantic connection formed. And just like many couples in these COVID-normal times, Isabelle and Alex got to know one another best while isolating together amid Melbourne lockdowns.

"It was like an experiment, MAFS almost. We could not leave the house. We were in trackies on the couch, binged Netflix, cooked, drank wine and danced to John Course. We spent hours chatting and instantly bonded. It was a fast tracked relationship and one month felt like six as we were literally stuck together in a house!" Isabelle recalled.

For Isabelle, she knew he was her person as soon as she introduced him to her son.

She said to Mamamia: "They bonded immediately, and he was so good with him. Just getting through lockdown, homeschooling and the day-to-day domestics - all while falling in love - consolidated it for me."

So six months into the relationship, Alex proposed - while the pair were watching The Bachelor!

"It was fitting that he proposed on the couch, however I didn’t know what was going on and asked him to shhhhhh as it was the middle of the show! When I saw him take off his own ring which his parents had given him for his 18th and take my hand, I realised. I screamed YES and of course started crying."