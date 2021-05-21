"A stone-cold killer." The story behind Stan's upcoming true crime series, Dr. Death.

One of the world's most popular true crime podcasts is finally coming to our screens.

Based on Wondery's viral podcast, upcoming Stan series Dr. Death follows the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a former American neurosurgeon who became known as 'Dr. Death' after he left a trail of maimed patients across various hospitals in Texas.

Starring Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the series follows neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) as they set out to stop Dr. Death in his tracks.

Watch the official trailer for Stan's Dr. Death below. Post continues after video.



Video via Stan.

According to Dallas Magazine, Christopher Duntsch was born in Montana but grew up in an affluent suburb east of Memphis. He was the eldest of four children.

His mother was a schoolteacher, and his father was a physical therapist.

Duntsch completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Memphis and his post-graduate degrees at the University of Tennessee.

After he graduated, the neurosurgeon focused on research for years before turning to clinical work.

According to the Washington Post, Duntsch would win over his patients by telling them he was "the best" in his field. He would tell others: "Everybody’s doing it wrong. I’m the only clean minimally invasive guy in the whole state."

In the Dallas medical community, Duntsch was seen as a rising star.

But while he came across as confident and competent, his work told a different story.

In 2012, Duntsch performed spinal surgery on Mary Efurd. The 74-year-old was told that the operation would ease her back pain.

Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch. Image: Stan.