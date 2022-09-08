'She showed her deep affection for our country.' World leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, at Balmoral.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Friday morning AEST) confirmed her 70-year reign had come to an end.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

As news of the monarch's death ricocheted around the world, thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace on a rainy London night to pay their respects.

The Union flag flies half mast as people gather at Buckingham Palace. Image: Getty.

There were similar scenes outside the Queen's Windsor Castle home and Balmoral, in Scotland, where she spent her final days.

Portraits of Elizabeth were posted on billboard screens in central London's Piccadilly Circus and the city's Canary Wharf financial district.

Echoes of 'God Save The Queen' rung out.

Crowds gather on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace. Image: Getty.