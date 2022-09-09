Operation London Bridge: Everything that happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

After her coffin returns to London in coming days, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for three days, allowing members of the public to file past.

The last member of the royal family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen's mother in 2002. Over 200,000 people visited her coffin.

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, and she will be buried at Windsor Castle next to her late husband Prince Philip and her father King George VI.

Is Charles immediately King?

Upon the death of his mother, Charles immediately ascended to the throne.

In the past year, Charles has taken on increased responsibilities as the Queen's health ailed; including opening parliament in May and stepping in for her on Remembrance Sunday, the Commonwealth Day Service and the Easter Service.

He must now choose his regnal name - the BBC is reporting he will be known as King Charles III.

He could have chosen any of his four names; Charles, Philip, Arthur, George.

Will there be a coronation soon?

It's not known yet when Charles' coronation will take place, but reports suggest it could be several months away.

As tradition dictates, the first public proclamation of the new monarch will be read in the open air at St James's Palace by the garter king of arms, in the presence of the earl marshal and the sovereign's serjeants-at-arms.

This will likely happen tomorrow, a day after the Queen's passing.

After that, Charles will read a declaration and take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland and the Church of England.

After the proclamation at St James, similar ceremonies will be held in Edinburgh, Windsor and York.

Is Prince William automatically heir to the throne?

Although he is heir to the throne, Prince William will not automatically become Prince of Wales - that will have to be conferred on him by his father.

If this is confirmed, Kate will become the Princess of Wales a title previously held by William's mother Diana.

William has, however, already inherited his father's title of Duke of Cornwall, which traditionally goes to the eldest son of the monarch.

William and Kate are now titled Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, a title change that their social media already reflects.

Camilla will also get a new title - she will now become the Queen consort (consort means spouse of the monarch).

What about Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, also could be looking at new royal ranks.