Operation London Bridge: Everything that happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.

Aged 96, Queen Elizabeth II has died after the longest reign in British history.
She died peacefully, surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Her death sets in motion Operation London Bridge, the plan that reportedly lists what will happen in the United Kingdom following the monarch's death.
Listen to Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky, which explains more about Operation London Bridge. Post continues.
The code word "London Bridge is down" was used to inform the British prime minister and Privy Council of her passing at 4:30pm (1:30am AEST), with flags on government buildings at half mast 10 minutes after the announcement.
A footman pinned an official notification of the Queen's death on the gates of Buckingham Palace and her Scottish residence, as the UK begins 10 days of mourning.
The Palace sent the news out to the world's media via the press association, and the royal website homepage turned black. TV presenters across the Commonwealth were instructed to wear black, as per strict protocols, with all regular programming suspended.
Here's everything we know about what happens next:
When will the Queen's funeral be?
While we don't know exactly when the Queen's funeral will be, it's likely to be after the 10 days of mourning is complete.
The day will be a Day of National Mourning in Britain and a two-minute silence will be observed across the country at midday.