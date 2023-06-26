The divorce between actors Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans has escalated further, with claims of fake Twitter accounts, a food fight and a restraining order involving their children.

The pair have been locked in bitter divorce proceedings since 2021 after their 13-year marriage ended.

Most recently, court documents show Welsh actor Gruffudd made extensive new claims against his ex-wife, including that she created fake Twitter accounts to call him and his new partner, actor Bianca Wallace, 'child abusers'.

He also alleged Evans was interfering with their 13-year-old daughter Ella's schooling and had stopped both Ella and their youngest daughter, Elsie, from attending therapy sessions.

On May 31, Ella filed a restraining order request against her father and Wallace on behalf of both herself and her sister, stating she is 'afraid' of her father after a May 26 incident at his home where she says Wallace 'slammed a door on her head'.

A judge has denied the request, deciding to hear the issue as part of a wider custody case in July. The judge also appointed a minor's counsel; a lawyer appointed by the court to represent the best interests of the child, to act for Ella and her sister Elsie, nine.

In the filing, both Ella and Gruffudd recounted the incident during which Ella became mad after arriving at her father's apartment and finding Wallace was there too.

"Bianca was standing next to the door to the laundry. Ella reached out to push Bianca out of her way and at the same time said, 'Don't touch me you f**king s**t.' Bianca remained calm. Ella then poured rolled oats from a bag all over my head. I was in shock and did not respond," Gruffudd said in court documents seen by the Daily Mail.

