‘I am being mentally tortured.’ Alice Evans doesn't know why her husband Ioan Gruffudd is leaving her.

After 13 years of marriage, Ioan Gruffudd has apparently decided to leave his wife Alice Evans.

On Tuesday, Evans shared the news via Twitter, saying she still wasn't sure why her husband of 13 years has made this decision.

"My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," Evans posted in a since-deleted tweet, according to People. "Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad."

She continued: "We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

Alice Evans announced her divorce in a since-deleted tweet. Image: Twitter.

According to The Sun, she later explained why the post was no longer available on her profile.

"Hi there," she began.

"I didn’t delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account.

"And hell yes when I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public."

"I didn't delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving." Image: Twitter.