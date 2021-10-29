'Our daughter is inconsolable': Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' extremely messy, public breakup.

After 13 years of marriage, Ioan Gruffudd abruptly left his wife Alice Evans earlier this year.

This week, Evans has publicly accused Gruffudd of having an affair behind her back for three years.

"So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad… has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca," the 50-year-old wrote on Twitter.

So, who exactly is Bianca and how did things get to this point?

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd’s relationship.

The couple met in 1999 on the set of 102 Dalmatians, with Gruffudd playing the animal shelter owner and Evans starring as Cruella de Vil's probation officer.

The pair became engaged on New Year's Day in 2006 and married one year later.