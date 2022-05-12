'Nurses are struggling right now. Here's exactly what we want you to know.'

Being a nurse is the most fantastic job in the world, but I need to be honest.

Nurses are nurses because they love their job.

Even with the shifts and the exhaustion and the bodily fluids (trust me, everyone has one that is their kryptonite, for me, it's sputum).

Watch: Things nurses never say. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The night duty and the moments that have you thinking, "what the f**k" you do the job because you love it.

You thrive on the energy, the laughs, and the reward of seeing a patient get better. You work for the moments where you learn, where a patient tells you their incredible life story.

Nurses don't do it for the money or the bonuses.

We don't get fancy lunches or corporate cards; we work all hours and on public holidays.

I've celebrated Christmas with cricket in the hallway of the ward, seen fireworks crack over the city for New Year and been at work as the Easter Bunny's popped out their last eggs.

We give our patients our hearts. A shift isn't complete without a laugh or the proverbial hitting the fan somehow.

We'll give out meds for a Sister in need, help with washes and turns, and run if we see someone getting up who shouldn't be. We're terrible at looking after ourselves but thrive on looking after others.

A nurse, especially since COVID, will never work a typical week. Ever. No matter the shifts we are rostered for, every single one will be different.

Often on the day or maybe the day before, sometimes a few hours earlier.

Short notice is the usual and everyone else we love, care about and want to spend time with has to fit in with the changes.

We don't often say no because the guilt is too much, and it's always sold as "just one shift, please!".

We don't want to leave our friends short-staffed in a struggle; knowing you're on with your favourites is enough to say "yes".