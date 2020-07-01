14 women share their 'best' Instagram photo. And why it wasn't as it seemed.

It's one of the many paradoxes of social media that we share so much yet reveal so little.

We upload photo after painstakingly filtered photo to our feeds, carefully curated to present the version of our lives and ourselves that we think others want to see (and perhaps the one we wish was true).

But what if we shared the whole picture?

Here, women tell Mamamia what was really going on when they posted their 'best' social media photos.

Katrina

"I posted this picture in March 2019, the day after I found out that my husband had pancreatic cancer. At that stage we were unsure of what was ahead of us. Unfortunately, my husband lost the fight to this cruel disease just nine months after his diagnosis. He was 43.

"Life's so hard without him. I don't know how to live; I don't know who I am. I just have to be strong for my kids."

Katrina. Image: Supplied.

Laura

"This picture was taken sitting in our driveway one morning, right after I'd asked my husband to leave. I was emotionally drained and bone-tired but loving the moment with my babies."

Laura. Image: Supplied.