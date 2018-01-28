All the stars who've entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle so far.

Channel Ten’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back and with it is a new bunch of actors, athletes, musicians and reality stars who have decided spending weeks in an African jungle is a good idea.

Earlier on Sunday, we learned tennis bad boy Bernard Tomic would be the first personality to enter the jungle, along with retired three-time premiership winning AFL player, Josh Gibson.

We also knew Aussie actress Kerry Armstrong, known for her roles in SeaChange, Lantana, and most recently, The Wrong Girl would be joining them.

Here’s a look at the rest of this year’s contestants:

Shannon Noll

The Australian musician famously began his singing career after coming second on the first season of Australian Idol.

Tiffany Darwish

The 80s popstar - or one hit wonder - is best known for her hit I Think We're Alone Now.

Jackie Gillies

Self-described professional psychic and star of the Real Housewives of Melbourne.

Peter Rowsthorn

The writer and comedian is best known for playing Brett in iconic Australian show Kath and Kim.

Simone Holtznagel

The 24-year-old was a finalist in cycle seven of Australia's Next Top Model and has gone on to model for brands like Bras 'n' Things.

Fiona O'Loughlin

The Australian comedian known for her candour and has previously spoken about her alcohol abuse.

Looks like an interesting bunch. We can't wait to see who gets on the group's nerves first.