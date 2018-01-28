Here are the first three celebrities heading into the jungle tonight.

Oh.

The first three contestants of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 have been announced… and… and… we’ve got two sports stars and an actress.

The self-appointed bad boy of Australian tennis, Bernard Tomic, will be the first celebrity heading into the jungle when the show kicks off tonight.

“It is not for the money. I am doing this because it is something I always wanted to do in my life,” Tomic told News Corp and… same.

“This is reality, nothing can hide, this is 24 hour cameras and you are on your own and then the public can see who you really are,” he explained.

“They (people) know me as this tennis player that is crazy and has done this or that or has problems. Hopefully I get the chance to change their image about me on this show and that is one of the reasons I’m doing it.”

Joining Tomic in the jungle is three-time premiership winning AFL player, Josh Gibson.

Gibson is now retired so he feels like it’s the perfect time to be forced to eat bugs on TV with a bunch other celebs, who will also be wondering how the hell they ended up there.

Aussie actress Kerry Armstrong, known for her roles in SeaChange, Lantana, and most recently, The Wrong Girl, is the third confirmed contestant on the reality show.