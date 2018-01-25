Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Jessica Simpson is getting sued for posting a photo of herself to her own Instagram. Seriously.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Peak noughties singer Jessica Simpson is facing a lawsuit because of a photo she posted on Instagram.

Not a selfie or a product shot, but a paparazzi photo of herself looking fiiine exiting The Bowery Hotel in New York City.

So, why is this a problem, you ask? The picture is… of her?

Here’s where things get messy.

US celebrity news company, Splash News and Picture Agency is suing Simpson for copyright infringement because technically, the photo belongs to them, The Hollywood Reporter writes. They also didn’t give her permission to distribute it – The Daily Mail would’ve paid a hefty sum for that privilege.

Splash News and Picture Agency are arguing Simpon’s distribution of the image undercuts possible licensing agreements i.e. why would anyone pay for the photo if they can see it on Instagram?

“Simpson’s Instagram post and Twitter tweet made the Photograph immediately available to her nearly 11.5 million followers” and others, “who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the Photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff’s customers,” Splash attorney wrote in a complaint filed on Tuesday.