The 12-minute Netflix film that will stay with you for days.

This post deals with the loss of a child and might be triggering for some readers.



Last night, I sat down ready to browse Netflix when I came across If Anything Happens I Love You.

Sitting in Netflix's top 10 list and only 12 minutes long, without reading the preview, I clicked in to watch.

About ten minutes later, I found myself inconsolable.

Watch the trailer for If Anything Happens I Love You.



If Anything Happens I Love You is an American animated short film directed and written by Will McCormack and Michael Govier, that follows two parents as they grieve the loss of their 10-year-old daughter to a school shooting.

The entire film is in black and white with brief moments of colour linked to the couple's daughter.

It opens on a shot of the couple sitting on opposite sides of the dinner table in silence, with shadows of the pair expressing their true emotions.

