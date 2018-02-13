1. “I wasn’t a top mum, I would change many things”: Ice-addicted mum lost two newborn babies in the space of a year, inquest hears.

An ice-addicted Sydney mother has admitted in a coroner's court she would "change many things" over the deaths of her two children, AAP reports.

A drug-addicted mother has tearfully admitted she "wasn't a top mum" as an inquest examines the sudden deaths of her two children, known as BLGN and DG. The two stepsisters, who were three months and 19 days old respectively, died in 2014 and 2015.

The young woman admitted in Glebe Coroners Court on Monday to having an ice addiction since she was 13, saying she was coming down off drugs the day her older child died. She also admitted to smoking ice while pregnant and then later in front of her children.

The young woman, who's had two miscarriages since her daughters died, broke down as she denied statements from neighbours claiming her other children were often found hungry in the street.

"They were always fed, they never starved. I would steal food if I had to," she said.

But the woman agreed there was no food in the house the day BLGN died, adding that when she was coming down off drugs she became lazy "not just with parenting, with everything".

"I wasn't a top mum, I would change many things," she told the court.

"No one is suggesting you didn't love your kids," Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame said.

The coroner said while nothing could bring them back, the inquest's task was to learn lessons to help other vulnerable mothers needing support.

"The problem that was going on was pretty obvious," she said.

Police found an ice pipe on top of a baby bottle and an autopsy found no suspicious injuries.

However, the court heard a drug dealer who came to the house the night before the tragedy put his hands on the crying baby's mouth to make her "shut up".