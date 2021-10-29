The 6 biggest revelations we've learnt from the ICAC inquiry into Gladys Berejiklian.

It's been over a week since NSW's anti-corruption watchdog kicked off its investigation into former Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Earlier this month, NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) released a statement announcing they would launch an inquiry to determine whether Berejiklian was in a position of "conflict between her public duties and private interest" during her secret five-year relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire.

The announcement prompted Berejiklian to resign after four years of serving the state as premier.

"I love my job, and I love serving the community but I have been given no option following the statement that's been issued today," she said during her resignation speech.

ICAC is investigating whether Berejiklian breached public trust when she awarded grants to several community organisations in the NSW Riverina region during a six-year period between 2012 and 2018.

At the centre of the inquiry are two multi-million dollar grants; a $5.5 million grant awarded to Australian Clay Target Association in 2017 from a fund overseen by Berejiklian who was then the NSW Treasurer, and the other, a $20 million grant for the Riverina Conservatorium of Music in 2018.

With the inquiry drawing near to the end of its second week, here are some of the biggest revelations to come to light so far.

Daryl Maguire and Gladys Berejiklian discussed marriage and children.

On Thursday, ICAC heard just how serious the relationship between Maguire and Berejiklian was when the former Wagga Wagga MP told the watchdog that the pair were in love and discussed having children together.