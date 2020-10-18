NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has earned a reputation in parliament for being fiercely professional and private. So last Monday, when she admitted to being in a five-year relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire, it was a shock to both her colleagues and constituents alike.

The public disclosure was a “personal nightmare,” she told reporters.

The admission raised concern, with questions being asked about how much information the premier knew of her partner's dodgy dealings. Maguire - who was the member for Wagga Wagga from 1999 to 2018 - faced the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) last week to assist their investigation into whether he used his political position for personal financial gain. (The ICAC has not yet made any suggestion of wrongdoing on the premier’s part.)

But what exactly was the nature of Berejiklian and Maguire's relationship? Here's what we know.

Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire's relationship.

Berejiklian, whilst giving evidence at the inquiry, said their "close personal relationship" began in 2015 and ended a few months ago.

Asked why their relationship was not public knowledge, she said it was partly because it may have been considered "awkward" for a premier to have a personal relationship with a member of parliament.

"More substantially, I'm a very private person and I didn't feel the relationship had sufficient substance for it to be made public," Berejiklian continued.

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, she shared: "This was a relationship I did not share with anybody - not my family, not my closest friends.

"It was not a relationship that I regarded of sufficient status."