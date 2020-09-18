"You’re not moving fast enough." The glaring problem with hustle culture.

If you don’t have a side hustle, are you even working? If you don’t have several active revenue streams, are you even making money? If you aren’t an exhausted heap at the end of the day, are you even living your best life?

There are dozens of people out there that will tell you hustling is glamorous. It’s the only way to get that dream car, dream vacation, or retire at 45. They will tell you all their secrets if you want them to. But, pay for the online course first. Thanks.

Here’s what you're going to get in the online course: bullsh*t.

Hustle Culture is doing nothing beyond creating an opportunity for us to identify ourselves as unsatisfied. It is yet another way for us to compare ourselves to someone else and then feel horrible about that comparison. You. Over there. You’re not moving fast enough. Someone else just passed you.

We see that success story of someone who poured their heart, soul, and endless amounts of time and energy into their side hustle and they made it. They grew their in-home artisanal jam-making hobby into a multi-million dollar jam empire.

I hate to rain on anyone’s parade but some of us aren’t meant to be the makers of jam empires. And that’s totally cool. Please stop making us feel less than.

We’re continually sold the idea that hustle culture is normal and a functional way to live your life. It’s liberating. It’s empowering.

It’s not.

I’ve found that people who embrace hustle culture mainly fall into one of two categories:

The money maker: This guy is going to tell you how much he makes. He’s going to share with you how fantastic his life is and how easy it was to get there. Wanna see some pictures? He has 3,926. He’ll remind you he’s in his mid-20s and already making well into six figures. It’s alluring.

And yes, a big part of his hustle is getting you to pay him to hear all about how he’s making money from you paying him to hear about his hustling. And you’ll do it.