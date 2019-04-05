"$100 a week to $1500+," 6 women share how much money they're making on Airtasker.

I literally had to change my name from Becky to Blaze, but the difference was immediate! People were responding positively to my questions, and accepting my offers! I had a few awkward encounters on-site by clients who were expecting a man, but once they saw me doing the job, they seemed fine. Airtasker recently changed the rules though, so your name has to match your bank card. I was worried that this would affect me, but because I already had tonnes of five star reviews, people didn’t question my skills.

What are you tips for women wanting to do the same?

Fake it til you make it!

How much did you make using the app?

When I first started using the app, I made anywhere between $300-$1,500 a week, but there’s more competition now, so I’d say around $400 a week on average.

“Almost all my experience have been positive,” Natteh

How did / do you use Airtasker?

My full-time job is in marketing and I use Airtasker to get models in for photoshoots or to get people to engage with our brand online. Using is Airtasker in my full-time job lead me to using it as a worker after hours. As a worker, I generally look out for tasks related to mail or flyer drops, dog walking or minding, photoshop and design work, copy and rewriting articles, rubbish and garden rubbish collection, and online reviews.

What was your experience like?

Almost all my experiences have been positive. As a worker I have had no bad experiences. As a poster, I have had people not rock up for the task, and once had a guy demand more money which lead to him verbally abusing me over the phone for a long time and then calling me persistently. That was pretty scary. Since then I have been really vigilant about the people I choose to work for or work for me.

I definitely think that posters looking for help in collecting rubbish, gardening maintenance or furniture removal favour men. When possible, I will apply for these sorts of tasks, however I never get the jobs, even when I quote a lower price. I do this because I want to get the experience and review which I can then refer to for other related tasks. Another note on this: even when I don’t make an offer on these sorts of jobs and just comment asking about the size/weight/timing of the task, the poster usually ignores my comments. I am assuming this is because they don’t think I am capable of the task.

What are you tips for women wanting to do the same?

I think more women should use Airtasker! Whether they’re posting or working, I would suggest looking at everyone’s profiles and reviews because choosing to work with someone. That way you can see if they have any history of being rude, unreliable.

How much did you make using the app?

I probably only make about $100 bucks a week doing it outside of my full-time job. I have actually just quit my job because I hate it and am planning to rely on Airtasker and freelance to support me while I look for another full-time job.

“Being on Airtasker is a rollercoaster,” Penny of Twopence Social

How did / do you use Airtasker?

I’m a social media marketer by profession, so I came to using Airtasker as a means to earning a little additional money on top of my day job.

What was your experience like?

Being on Airtasker is a roller coaster. Not only is it a battle against everyone else on the platform to stand out and be chosen above the rest, but the reality of tasks you are eventually assigned can sometimes differ greatly to what the initial post detailed. One job I began working on was so much bigger than its original description that I got about five hours into the work before I asked to be more reasonably compensated. The job poster refused, and since I wasn’t keen to finish the job, I walked away completely empty handed.