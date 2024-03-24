DIVORCE DIARIES: 'My husband is threatening to take the kids if I leave him.'

Welcome to Mamamia's new column, Divorce Diaries, where Dr Gabrielle Morrissey answers questions around love, loss and relationship breakdowns. If you have an issue you'd like advice on, email us at submissions@mamamia.com.au — you can be anonymous of course.

Question:

My partner and I have been on the brink of divorce for almost a year now. We have tried counselling several times during the marriage and it's never really helped, and the few times it has, any change hasn't lasted.



He's said several times he doesn't want a divorce. We have two kids (seven and nine) who are my entire world. While my husband has focused on his career, I've focused on mothering our two beautiful children and being at every school function, activity and sports event.

My husband has told me that if I file for divorce, he will fight for custody of the kids. He has said he won't even stand for 50-50. He says he'll fight to win exclusive rights to all the decisions about them. Where they live, where they go to school. He says he'll even hold their passports. He's said this multiple times to me. Can he do this? Is he right?

He says because he's the main provider, the children are best off living with him and he will convince any court that he will provide a more stable home. He says he has lawyer friends who have assured him he can do this — take the kids from me so I don't see them except for visitation. I'm terrified. I've heard horror stories about family court and children being taken from their mothers. So it makes me think he could be right.

In our marriage, he always gets his way. If he wants something, he argues and persuades until he gets it. So if there is even a remote chance of this happening then I don't want to divorce because it's not worth losing my children. Is this an empty threat or can he really take the kids from me?