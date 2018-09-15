The very awkward detail in the background of a Hurricane Florence weather report.

Feet spread wide, his body leaning sideways, Weather Channel reporter Mike Seidel braces himself against the furious winds and rain being hurled at Morehead City, North Carolina, by Hurricane Florence.

“We’re in one of those bands,” he says loudly into his hand-held microphone, as he struggles to keep his footing. “This is about as nasty as it’s been.”

Then, in the background, two men in shorts appear. They stroll casually past, chatting to each other, without even the slightest hint of a lean.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

What IS this magic? They don’t seem to be struggl… Oh. Right.

#fakeweather