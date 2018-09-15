The very awkward detail in the background of a Hurricane Florence weather report.

Feet spread wide, his body leaning sideways, Weather Channel reporter Mike Seidel braces himself against the furious winds and rain being hurled at Morehead City, North Carolina, by Hurricane Florence.
“We’re in one of those bands,” he says loudly into his hand-held microphone, as he struggles to keep his footing. “This is about as nasty as it’s been.”
Then, in the background, two men in shorts appear. They stroll casually past, chatting to each other, without even the slightest hint of a lean.
So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL
— Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018
What IS this magic? They don’t seem to be struggl… Oh. Right.
#fakeweather
Weather Channel guy: #HurricaneFlorence be like… pic.twitter.com/JGfftVhWJ0
— KristapsRobinson (@CarlosDngrfield) September 14, 2018
To be fair to the reporter, i think they said that the strong winds are localized…. like down to the 3 square feet he’s standing in…
— Paul Busch (@CaledonMoneyPit) September 14, 2018
Top Comments
It's all about selling advertising time. Nothing new...
The last time I saw this sort of blatant misrepresentation was on Tinder.
Re-doing your profile again?
Yep. I've added meteorologist/explorer
It's amazing what you can do with a fan, a garden hose and arctic gear.