With AAP.

1. Relatives of Bedford murder victims learned of their deaths from television news.



A woman whose sister, mother and three nieces were killed in their home in Bedford, Perth, has told media she learned about their deaths while watching the news.

Taryn Tottman and her husband Alan told ABC News they turned on the television on Sunday to see footage featuring the home of her sister, Mara Harvey, in a story about a murder investigation.

“I turned the TV on and I saw my sister’s fence and I knew it was her fence,” Taryn Tottman said. “Part of me didn’t think it was real.”

The bodies of 41-year-old Mara, her mother Beverly Ann Quinn, three-year-old daughter Charlotte and two-year-old twins Alice and Beatrix were discovered earlier that day in the home in the city’s northeast.

Mara's husband and the children's father, 24-year-old Anthony Robert Harvey, has been charged with five counts of murder. Police will allege he killed his wife and children on Monday and took his 73-year-old mother-in-law's life the following day. They believe he remained in the house with the bodies for several days before travelling to a remote Pilbara town and reporting to police.

Alan Tottman told ABC News he wasn't aware of "trouble or problems" in the family prior to the alleged murders.

"It is just unfathomable, we can't come to terms with what has happened," he said. "We don't know why it has happened."

He and his wife said the horrific events have been difficult to explain to their young children.