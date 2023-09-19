A theory on why Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness chose 2023 to split.

When Hugh Jackman announced he and his wife Deborra-lee Furness had decided to divorce earlier last weekend, the entire world – but more specifically, Australians everywhere – mourned.

There were many reasons: they are attractive, Australian, have a rags-to-riches story we all adore, and they worshipped each other – publicly, loudly.

It was difficult not to love the duo; not to root for them, or to look to them as one of Hollywood's last golden couples.

Watch: a look back on Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness' relationship. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

To reveal their split, Jackman released a statement via PEOPLE which read, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

But now, just days after the shock announcement, a new theory about why exactly Jackman and Furness split is doing the rounds.

Hugh and Deborra-lee with their children, Ava and Oscar. Image: Instagram @hughjackmanofficial.