Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness spent 27 years defending their marriage. Here's what we don't know.

By now you've probably heard the news that after almost three decades, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have ended their marriage.

In a statement released to PEOPLE they confirmed the split and urged the public to give their family time to come to terms with their new reality in private.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Watch: a look back on Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In the few short hours that have passed since the announcement, articles speculating on their breakup have come in thick and fast.

The very nature of a Hollywood split begets curiosity - there's no denying or escaping this. But at a certain point, we must realise that turning a very painful experience - celebrity or not - into public fodder up for debate is a thorny line to tread.

But this is nothing new for Jackman and Furness. They've faced this kind of public attention their whole marriage.

Having met in 1995 on the set of ABC's Correlli, the pair instantly hit it off after starring alongside each other. One year later they were married and they began their journey trying to conceive. It wasn't an easy road with Jackman telling PEOPLE in 2017 they struggled with fertility.