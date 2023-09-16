'Our journey now is shifting.' Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are divorcing.

It's official - another one of Hollywood's golden couples has split.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman (née Furness) have announced they have separated, referring to it as "moving forward".

Today in a statement to PEOPLE, the Jackmans confirmed: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Their statement continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Watch: a look back on Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman's relationship. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The Jackmans finished the statement by noting "This is the sole statement either of us will make".

It was 28 years ago that the pair first crossed paths.

Furness, 67, and Jackman, 54, met on the set of the Aussie TV drama Correlli in 1995. They were married the next year and have two adopted children together: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Furness said there was an "instant attraction".