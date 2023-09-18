Before announcing their divorce, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness had a 'marriage pact'.

This weekend, Hugh Jackman made a joint announcement with Deborra-Lee Furness, announcing their divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Dubbed one of Hollywood's golden couples, the pair confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that they were "moving forward" and separating.
"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," part of the statement read.