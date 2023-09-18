Before announcing their divorce, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness had a 'marriage pact'.

Following the announcement, an excerpt from Jackman has resurfaced. In The Father Hood: Inspirations For The New Generation, the Wolverine actor shared the pact he made with Furness to keep their marriage strong.

The excerpt, which was partially published by WHO Magazine, also shared a deeper perspective into how they kept their relationship going for almost three decades.

"Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life. Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back," Jackman said

"But at those moments, we said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?' And as often as possible, we do the thing that is good for our family."

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman on TV Show Correlli. Image: ABC TV